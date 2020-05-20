InventHelp Inventor Develops Storm Safeguard for Siding and Windows (DPH-791)

PITTSBURGH, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While property owners are well aware that storms can play havoc with homes in their path, they are hard-pressed to prepare for Mother Nature's next surprise. Fortunately, an inventor from Westminster, Colo., has come up with a proactive approach for situations like that.

He developed HAILO HOME SHIELD to protect windows and siding from the impact of hail storm by providing a wind- and water-resistant barrier. As such, it eliminates the expense for repair and replacement of damaged property, which reduces insurance claims and premiums. Furthermore, this lightweight and durable system saves time and effort and easy to install and use. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "After seeing considerable amounts of damage to windows & siding in my community from recent hail storms," he said, "I wanted to be ready to help for future storms."

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DPH-791, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

