InventHelp Inventor Develops Strain-Free Way to Take Out the Garbage (LCC-5062)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and strain-free way to take the garbage out," said an inventor, from Lancaster, Pa., "so I invented the EZ-CAN."

The invention provides an easier way to haul a full trash bag to an exterior trash can. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional indoor trash cans. As a result, it eliminates the need to lift and carry a heavy bag, it could help to reduce physical strain, torn bags and messes and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the struggle, hassle and strain associated with traditional trash cans and lifting heavy garbage bags."

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LCC-5062, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

