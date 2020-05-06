InventHelp Inventor Develops Strain-Free Way to Use and View a Smartphone (CKL-1309)

PITTSBURGH, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a strain-free way to view a smartphone without looking down or holding it in front of your face," said an inventor, from Lakeville, Ind., "so I invented the HOLD IT ELECTRONICS."

The patent pending invention provides an effective way to utilize and view a smartphone or tablet in an upright position. In doing so, it increases comfort and convenience. It also could help to reduce physical strain. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for the owners of smartphones or tablets. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the discomfort associated with holding a smartphone up for extended periods of time."

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CKL-1309, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

