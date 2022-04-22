InventHelp Inventor Develops Streamlined Organizer for Wigs (LUW-200)

PITTSBURGH, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a streamlined organizer that enables you to safely store, display and preserve multiple wigs," said an inventor, from Jeffersonville, Ind., "so I invented the WIG DRESSER BY JOCELYN. My design could help to prevent the premature replacement of wigs."

The patent-pending invention provides a space-saving way to store and display wigs. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional storage methods. As a result, it prevents wigs from becoming tangled, bunched or damaged and it helps to maintain the appearance of various wigs. The invention features an eye-catching design that is easy to use so it is ideal for salons and individuals who wear wigs. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Louisville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

