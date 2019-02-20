InventHelp Inventor Develops String-Line Solution (JMC-2119)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a journeyman roofer, I needed a better way to keep roofing materials and construction materials straight," said an inventor from Espanola, N.M. "I came up with this idea to make sure a gauge string line holder was readily available for use as needed."

He created a prototype for the UNIVERSAL GAUGE STRING LINE HOLDER ONE to ensure that a gauge string line holder is readily available for use. The unit saves time and effort on a job site. It keeps roofing and construction materials straight. The device features a small, lightweight, portable design. In addition, the invention is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

