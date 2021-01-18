InventHelp Inventor Develops Styling Tool to Comb and Straighten Hair (AUP-1115)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a hairstylist and I thought there could be an improved styling tool for combing and straightening the hair," said an inventor, from Del Valle, Texas, "so I invented the TA-SHE. My design simplifies the styling process."

The invention provides an effective way to comb, straighten and style hair. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional hair straighteners and styling tools. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could provide a smooth and sleek hairstyle. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for hairstylists and households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AUP-1115, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

