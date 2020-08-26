InventHelp Inventor Develops Stylish Accessory for Securing Shoes (TPA-2388)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I hate when my feet slide within my shoes or my shoes slip off while walking," said an inventor, from Tampa, Fla. "I thought there should be a way to secure them, so I invented the SHU-CESSORY."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to keep shoes in place on the feet. In doing so, it prevents the feet from sliding in the shoes. As a result, it could increase comfort and safety and it could enhance style. The invention features a fashionable and functional design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for adults and children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help to prevent tripping hazards when wearing shoes that are a little big or may have stretched."

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TPA-2388, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

