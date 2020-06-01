InventHelp Inventor Develops Stylish Shoe for use with Ankle Foot Orthosis (ROH-638)

PITTSBURGH, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more stylish and comfortable athletic shoe for people who use AFO's to assist with foot problems," said an inventor, from Rochester, N.Y., "so I invented ORTHOTIC SNEAKERS FOR A F O."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective footwear option for individuals who utilize ankle foot orthosis. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional and bulky orthotic models. As a result, it enhances comfort and support and it provides added style. The invention features an attractive design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for individuals with foot problems. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to wear embarrassing and unattractive shoes."

The original design was submitted to the Rochester sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

