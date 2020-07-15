InventHelp Inventor Develops Stylish Wristband for Men and Women (STU-2374)

PITTSBURGH, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create stylish accessory to wear on the wrist," said an inventor, from Salt Lake City, Utah, "so I invented JON'S UNIQUE WRISTBANDS."

The invention provides a fashionable wristband for men or women. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional bracelets and accessories. As a result, it could enhance style. The invention features a simple and unique design that is convenient and easy to wear so it is ideal for men and women. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides a simple way for anyone to make a fashion statement."

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-STU-2374, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

