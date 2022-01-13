InventHelp Inventor Develops Suction Tool for Dryer Lint (ALL-2045)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of the mess from the dust and lint collected in the clothes dryer lint trap," said an inventor from Suwanee, Ga. "I wanted a neater and cleaner option for the laundry area."

He developed a prototype for DRYER LINT VAC to clean lint from the lint trap of a clothes dryer with the push of a button. Thus, it eliminates the need to manually remove the lint from the trap. As a result, it facilitates sanitary conditions since it keeps the air and other surfaces free of dust and other debris generated by the dryer. This lightweight, compact device is also portable and easy to operate. In addition, users will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta 3 sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ALL-2045, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

