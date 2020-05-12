InventHelp Inventor Develops Supplement to Promote Cardiovascular Health (NJD-2092)

PITTSBURGH, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I devised an improved, triple-formula, oral, dietary supplement to help promote cardiovascular health," said an inventor from Chatham, New Jersey.

"The invention provides a novel, sugar-free, combination oral supplement in a variety of natural fruit flavors. In doing so, this supplement offers an alternative to single-ingredient vitamins and minerals."

The bioactive synergies of this triple dietary formula may help to promote cardiovascular heath. The patented invention features a number of convenient, user-friendly delivery systems and is an ideal daily supplement for adults of all ages.

The inventor described the invention design, "as an interactive combination of heart-healthy ingredients that offer a more convenient daily supplement option, eliminating the need for complicated vitamin and mineral regiments."

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NJD-2092, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

