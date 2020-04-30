InventHelp Inventor Develops Support Base for a Pinata (HUN-825)

PITTSBURGH, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While pinata's have long been a favorite entertainment for all types of celebrations, there is not always an easy way to hang them. Fortunately, an inventor from Humble, Texas, has solved that problem.

He developed PINATA HOLDER, patent-pending, to provide an easy way to hang a piñata when there is no tree or other means of support. As such, this lightweight, portable and easy-to-assemble device enhances the enjoyment of parties and other celebrations. Besides saving time and effort, it has a safe, rigid construction that makes it strong enough for required support. It is also convenient, effective and affordably priced. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal interest inspired the idea. "I wanted an easy way to hang a piñata full of treats and prizes for any type of celebration," he said.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HUN-825, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

