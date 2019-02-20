InventHelp Inventor Develops Support Fixture for Decorating Vinyl Siding Surfaces (IPL-528)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While it's easy to display wall hangings inside a house or building, the exterior surfaces of these structures are generally not so easily decorated. Thanks to the creative thinking of, an inventor from Morgantown, Ind., however, anyone who wants to extend their interior decorating to the outside of their home now has an easy way to do it.

He developed a prototype for QUICK SNAP HOOK to enable users to display seasonal or other decorations outdoors on vinyl siding with little effort. Designed to hold light-, medium- and heavy-weight decorative items firmly in place, it is compact, lightweight and easy to insert and remove. At the same time, it eliminates the need for tools and poses no risk of damage to siding. It is also convenient, effective and affordably priced. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal interests inspired the idea. "My intention was to provide a way to hang items easily on vinyl siding without any tools and without causing any damage to the siding," he said.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-IPL-528, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

