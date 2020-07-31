InventHelp Inventor Develops Swim Fitness System for Small Pools (LST-1050)

PITTSBURGH, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Often a swimmer's workout is limited by the small size of the pool that's available. Fortunately, an inventor from Los Angeles, Calif., has conceived of a system that allows swimmers to remain in a fixed location in the water while taking swim strokes.

He developed SWIM FREE to enable swimmers to practice strokes or do a cardiovascular workout in a limited amount of pool space. As such, it provides resistance to prevent forward movement allowing them to "swim in place." Therefore, it eliminates the need for a large pool for distance swimming. Also, this convenient and effective system is affordably priced. Users will appreciate how lightweight, portable and easy to use it is as well. Another appealing feature is its versatility for use in different-sized pools.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I wanted to be able to swim laps but my pool wasn't long enough for more than four strokes," he said. "This will enable users to swim longer distances in a small pool."

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LST-1050, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

