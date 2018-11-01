InventHelp Inventor Develops Swimming Pool Shade and Bar (AUP-1034)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "My primary motivation was to provide shade for my swimming pool," said an inventor from Austin, Texas. "This inspired me to develop a means to provide shade while also adding a table and stools to create a swim up bar."

He developed the CANOPY AND TABLE FRAME ASSEMBLY to provide protection from the harmful rays of the sun to promote longer periods of swimming enjoyment. This invention would allow the pool to be positioned wherever desired, without considering sources of shade. Additionally, it would offer entertainment space for various purposes.

The original design was submitted to the Austin office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-AUP-1034, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

