InventHelp Inventor Develops System for Suppressing Wildfires (WDH-2660)

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Wildfires cause incredible damage and loss of life," said an inventor, from Laurel, Md. "I thought there should be a system to quickly detect and safely control and extinguish wildfires, so I invented the FIRE SENTRY. My design saves valuable time and helps to prevent a wildfire from spreading."

The patent pending invention provides an improved way to detect, control, monitor and suppress wildfires. In doing so, it eliminates the need for firefighters to remain in an exposed location. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for areas prone to wildfires.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-WDH-2660, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

