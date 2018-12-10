InventHelp Inventor Develops System to Disable Vehicles in High-Speed Police Chases (ALL-1645)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "When police officers need to disable a vehicle in a high-speed chase, they normally lay down spike strips in the road, which puts their lives at risk," said an inventor from Macon, Ga. "I came up with this system to offer a safer means of disabling a speeding vehicle."

He developed the END CHASER 33/7W to help eliminate high-speed chases. The system eliminates the need for police officers to lay down spike strips in the roadway. It reduces the risk of a high-speed chase triggering secondary accidents. The invention helps to keep the roads safe for other motorists. It is designed to enhance the safety of law-enforcement personnel. Furthermore, the system features simple operation for ease of deployment.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

