InventHelp Inventor Develops System to Disperse Wave Energy Along the Coast (CKL-1334)

PITTSBURGH, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to prevent flooding by dispersing wave energy," said an inventor, from South Bend, Ind., "so I invented THE WAVE BREAKER."

The invention provides an effective way to disperse wave energy along a beach area. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional sea walls. As a result, it eliminates the need to absorb wave energy and it could help to preserve recreational beach areas. The patented invention features an adaptable design that is ideal for coastal areas. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help to prevent property and land damage caused by flooding in coastal areas."

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CKL-1334, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

