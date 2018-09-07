InventHelp Inventor Develops System to Enhance Safety in the Event of a Collision (MTN-3095)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was reading a news article about an accident on the highway with a pickup truck and a tractor trailer where the occupants of the pickup truck died," said an inventor from Brooklyn, N.Y. "I thought that fatalities and injuries could be reduced if vehicles were designed differently."

He developed the EMERGENCY RELEASE to reduce the risk of being crushed in the event of a frontal or rear-end collision. The system helps to keep the driver and passenger from being injured by the steering wheel and dashboard. The invention ensures that the head and neck are supported properly for added protection. All of this may enhance personal safety. It also offers added peace of mind. Additionally, the system is adaptable for use with both new and existing vehicles.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-MTN-3095, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

