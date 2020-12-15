InventHelp Inventor Develops System to Personalize Video Game Characters (CBA-3905)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I love video games and I thought there could be a more creative way for players to get into their favorite games," said an inventor, from Myrtle Beach, S.C., "so I invented the PHOTO STATION-S. My design can make sports games, role playing games and action/adventure games more enjoyable for players."

The invention provides a unique way for players to personalize video game characters. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional video gaming systems. As a result, it could enhance fun and entertainment and it could spark friendly competition while gaming with family or friends. The invention features an innovative design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for video game enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and package options.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CBA-3905, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

