InventHelp Inventor Develops Tampon to Prevent Stains (KSC-1336)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a woman, personal experience provided me with the idea for this improved design," said an inventor from Excelsior Springs, Mo. "This inspired me to develop a better tampon which would not be uncomfortable due to wet strings, especially after using the restroom."

She developed the KEEP IT DRY to prevent stains from occurring on underwear and outerwear. This improved design could provide women with peace of mind while menstruating. This invention would also feature a string that would change colors when it required replacement to eliminate guesswork while preventing premature replacement purchases of clothing and underwear.

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-KSC-1336, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

