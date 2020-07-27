InventHelp Inventor Develops Teepee Log Stand (BMA-5528)

PITTSBURGH, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We've noticed that when building a fire everyone tries to build a teepee-style unit which easily falls over or the fire goes out due to lack of oxygen," said one of two inventors from Hooksett, New Hampshire. "This inspired us to develop a means to support pieces of wood upright."

They developed the SPIDER FIRE, patent-pending, that could save time and effort while creating an attractive fire. This invention makes it easier to start as well as feed a campfire as the wood would remain neatly configured in a teepee shape. Additionally, it would provide enhanced safety by reducing the risk of being burned while adding wood.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BMA-5528, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

