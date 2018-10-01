InventHelp Inventor Develops Telescoping Toilet Brush (DHM-460)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to reduce germs and eliminate strain when cleaning the toilet," said an inventor, from Wilmington, N.C., "so I invented the TOILET BRUSH."

The patent pending TOILET BRUSH reinvents a standard toilet brush to be less intrusive in its environment. No matter where such brushes are put in the bathroom, they still remain unsightly. This invention is an excellent solution, as it blends into the situation, yet it still performs a much-needed service. The point here is the ability to conceal an ugly truth - everyone needs to clean their toilets. There are many variations of the invention for residential or commercial use. The base can conceal a room freshener for added benefit. It can be hidden in plain sight.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eases the task of cleaning the toilet bowl."

The original design was submitted to the Durham office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DHM-460, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

