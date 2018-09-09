InventHelp Inventor Develops Temporary Headboard/Footboard/Box Spring/Gurney/Flotation Device (RIC-121)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "The majority of low-income families do not have a headboard or footboard for their beds," said an inventor from Richmond, Va. "This inspired me to come up with a temporary, emergency solution so that people do not have to use a wall as their headboard."

He developed the H E L P (HELP EXEMPLIFIES LOVE FOR PEOPLE) to create temporary head and foot support. The invention eliminates the need to use the wall as a headboard. The supportive frame also keeps pillows and covers on the bed. It stops insects from entering the bed while individuals are sleeping as well. The unit gives the bed a more stylish appearance so that the bedroom is more inviting and appealing. Additionally, the device is ideal for low-income families, emergency shelters and organizations.

The unit can become a gurney with six carrying handles. It also is a box spring with 6-inch removable legs. The invention serves as a flotation device as well because of its lightweight plastic/wood design.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-RIC-121, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

