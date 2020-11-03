InventHelp Inventor Develops Temporary Shelter for Outdoor Venues (LVT-190)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way for baseball games or cricket matches to continue during the rain," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented the KEEP PLAYING IN THE RAIN. My design prevents wasted time caused by rain, wet grass and mud."

The invention provides a temporary way to protect outdoor venues during inclement weather. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to permanent structures. As a result, it increases convenience and comfort because it eliminates the need to stop or delay activity due to the wet or damp condition of the ground and it can be used to provide shade on hot, sunny days. The invention features an adaptable design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for various outdoor venues such as baseball fields.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LVT-190, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

