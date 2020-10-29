InventHelp Inventor Develops Temporary Storage Solution for Athletic Mouth Guards (DPH-283)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've seen athletes place their mouth guards on the bench, within a sock or behind their ears when not in use," said an inventor, from Denver, Colo. "I thought there could be a more convenient and sanitary storage option, so I invented the POCKET MOUTH GUARD. My design ensures that the mouth guard is safe and it helps to prevent an athlete from misplacing it during a break."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way for a player to temporarily store a mouth guard when not in use. In doing so, it eliminates the need to hold the mouth guard or place it on the bench. As a result, it enhances sanitation and it ensures that the mouth guard is readily accessible when needed. The invention features a simple design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for athletes, sports teams, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DPH-283, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

