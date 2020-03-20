InventHelp Inventor Develops THC Tester (HLW-2197)

PITTSBURGH, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I desired a means to enhance the safety of the public when driving," said an inventor from Wellington, Florida. "This inspired me to develop a means to ensure individuals were safe to drive after having consumed marijuana."

He developed the MARALYZER to provide quick and accurate results for THC level that would allow the police to cite a driver without a trip to the hospital for a blood test. This invention could aid in keeping impaired individuals from driving. It may reduce the number of drug-related accidents of highways.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HLW-2197, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

