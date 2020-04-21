InventHelp Inventor Develops the Comfort Bra (BGF-2393)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I found bras placed pressure on my back and had straps that were difficult to adjust," said an inventor from Troy, Michigan. "This inspired me to develop a better foundation garment that could provide an enhanced fit while offering added comfort."

She developed the RIGHT FIT BRA to provide women with added comfort and enhanced support. This bra could easily be positioned as well as removed. Additionally, it could reduce pressure from the back to relieve pain.

The original design was submitted to the Bingham Farms sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BGF-2393, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

