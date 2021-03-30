InventHelp Inventor Develops the Cummerbund Belt to Enhance Function and Style (CCP-1639)

PITTSBURGH, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wore a custom tuxedo for my daughter's wedding and needed an attractive way to secure my pants and shirt," said an inventor, from Plainfield, Ill., "so I invented the CUMMERBUND BELT. My design eliminates the embarrassment of a cummerbund slipping or riding upward and it offers an alternative to using suspenders."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to enhance the user's appearance while wearing a cummerbund. In doing so, it ensures that the pants remain at a comfortable and attractive length. It also prevents the shirt from becoming untucked and it enhances function and style. The invention features a discreet design that is easy to secure and use so it is ideal for individuals when wearing a tuxedo. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CCP-1639, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.



SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

