InventHelp Inventor Develops The Grappler (HLW-2172)

PITTSBURGH, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My car was broken into and someone poured sugar into my gas tank," said an inventor from Homestead, Florida. "This inspired me to develop a safer gas cap that would feature a backup lock."

He developed THE GRAPPLER to provide enhanced security for the fuel tank that would avoid costly siphoning and theft of gas. Additionally, this invention would eliminate a vandal from pouring items inside the fuel tank that may cause significant damage. It would feature a user-friendly design while providing a reliable and cost-effective gas cap.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HLW-2172, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

