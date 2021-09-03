InventHelp Inventor Develops Therapeutic Accessory for Drivers or Travelers (BMA-5685)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a bus operator and I thought there could be a way to alleviate back discomfort when driving for long periods of time," said an inventor, from Dorchester, Mass., "so I invented the BACK SUPPORT. My design could make driving more relaxing and enjoyable."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to increase comfort while driving or traveling. In doing so, it helps to reduce back pain and strain. It also enhances warmth and it may enable individuals to drive for longer lengths of time. The invention features a therapeutic design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for professional drivers, vehicle owners, travelers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

