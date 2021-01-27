InventHelp Inventor Develops Therapeutic Accessory for the Hands and Feet (DLL-3795)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "My feet and hands often hurt and I thought there could be a convenient way to warm and massage them," said an inventor, from Ft. Worth, Texas, "so I invented the WARM Z Z'S. My design eliminates the need to struggle with traditional massage devices and heating pads."

The invention provides an effective way to massage the hands and feet. In doing so, it helps to relieve pain, stress and soreness. It also enhances comfort and warmth and it could help the user to relax. The invention features a lightweight design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who experience soreness in the hands and feet, athletes, arthritis sufferers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DLL-3795, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

