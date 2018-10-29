InventHelp Inventor Develops Therapeutic Pet Accessories (OCC-1385)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted a means to re-energize and calm my pet," said an inventor from San Pedro, Calif. "This inspired me develop pet products that would incorporate crystals which could offer healing effects."

She developed the patent pending HEALING/COMFORT HARNESS & MAT to provide various therapeutic properties such as reducing pain, blocking stress or energizing. The vest and mat could be adaptable to most breeds of dogs and cats. Their use may help pet owners by relieving frustration due to their pet's behavior.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-OCC-1385, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

