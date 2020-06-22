InventHelp Inventor Develops Tidy Toilet Guard (OTW-258)

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am tired of cleaning restrooms where urine drips or splashes on the toilet, walls and floors," said an inventor from Norwood, Louisiana. "This inspired me to develop a means to redirect the urine into the toilet bowl."

He developed the patent-pending SPLASH GUARD to provide improved sanitation and peace of mind when urinating. This reasonably priced invention could be easily installed as well as used. It would prevent accidental urine drips on the seat, floor and wall to contribute to increased cleanliness in the bathroom.

The original design was submitted to the national sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-OTW-258, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

