InventHelp Inventor Develops Time-Saving Wrapping Paper (SKC-451)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "God inspired me to come up with this invention ideal while I was wrapping gifts," said an inventor from Michigan City, Miss. "I thought that there had to be a quicker, easier way to get all of my presents wrapped, which eventually led to this convenient solution to the problem."

She created a prototype for the WRAP AND GO WRAPPING PAPER to allow gifts to be wrapped more quickly and easily. The design eliminates the need for all the cutting and taping. This saves time and effort when wrapping gifts and also does away with hassles and frustrations. The invention is easy to use. In addition, the wrapping paper is producible in a variety of designs for any occasion.

The original design was submitted to the National Sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-SKC-451, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

