InventHelp Inventor Develops Timesaving Sponge (BTM-2739)

PITTSBURGH, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have numerous marks on walls throughout my home and I am tired of repainting," said an inventor from Odenton, Maryland. "This inspired me to develop a versatile means to clean marks and apply original paint."

She developed the patent-pending CLEANER/PAINT SPONGE to save valuable time and energy as it could wipe walls and apply paint. This invention could allow the wall to be cleaned and freshened with paint. It would be easy to use and could prevent having to repaint entire walls.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BTM-2739, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

