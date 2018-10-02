InventHelp Inventor Develops Tip Cover for Fork or Spoon (FLA-3065)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- When eating meals at home, it's easy to keep forks and spoons clean for use. However now, thanks to the ingenuity of an inventor from Tamarac, Fla., that is also possible when eating meals away from home.

She developed FORK TIP COVER to afford a quick and simple way to keep forks and spoons sanitary for use while on the go. As such, it protects against exposure to germs and disease. Besides that, this novel accessory is durable and very convenient to have on hand. Furthermore, its compact size, light weight and portability make it easy to use, carry, maintain and store. It is also practical, effective and affordably priced. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "When I took my lunch with me to eat at work, I never had a cover for my fork to keep it clean and thought this invention would solve the problem," she said.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-FLA-3065, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

