InventHelp Inventor Develops Tire Pressure Monitor (JMC-2206)

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have had numerous flat tires without warning and my daughters have driven on low tires leaving them stranded or ruining the tires," said an inventor from Ayr, Nebraska. "This inspired me to develop a means to monitor the tire pressure that works with a smartphone."

He developed the patent pending VALVE I.Q. to provide peace of mind for safety-conscious motorists and provide a way to alert you when you have a low tire before leaving your house. This invention may help keep insurance costs down for all motorists. Additionally, it could keep the tires properly inflated to improve fuel economy and save motorists money.

The original design was submitted to the national sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-JMC-2206, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

