InventHelp Inventor Develops Tire Traction Accessory for Small Outdoor Machines (CKL-1359)

PITTSBURGH, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and easy way to maneuver a snow blower and other wheeled equipment in the winter," said an inventor, from Osceola, Ind., "so I invented the JORDAN SNOW PADDLE."

The invention increases tire traction during cold weather for small outdoor machines. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using heavy metal chains and metal-studded tires. As a result, it eliminates the frustration associated with spinning wheels on ice and snow and it could enhance safety. The invention features a simple design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for use with snow blowers, tractors and other smaller outdoor machines. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design optimizes tire traction and grip on snow and ice."

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CKL-1359, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

