InventHelp Inventor Develops Tire Tread Protector for Aircraft Landing Gear (KPP-114)

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While there is no doubt as to the durability of aircraft landing gear tires, the overwhelming weight of the plane takes its toll with each landing. Fortunately, an inventor from Philadelphia, Pa., has found a way to relieve that pressure.

He developed RIM FAN specifically to reduce wear and tear on aircraft tire treads during landing. In other words, it minimizes the friction otherwise experienced with sudden contact between the tires and the concrete tarmac. As such, it reduces expenses for tire repair and replacement and saves time and effort. At the same time, it helps improve profitability for air passenger carriers. It is also convenient, effective and operates automatically. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "While watching numerous planes land at airports over the years, I noticed the tremendous pressure that such landings put on the aircraft tires," he said. "This invention would keep the tires from wearing out as quickly."

The original design was submitted to the Kind of Prussia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-KPP-114, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

