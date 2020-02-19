InventHelp Inventor Develops Toasted Hot Dogs (SDB-1358)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I desired an easier means to cook hot dogs," said an inventor from Menifee, California. "This inspired me to develop a device that would not waste water or cooking oil. It also helps hold good flavor."

He developed the patent pending EZ-DAWGS to provide an easy and safe way to cook hot dogs in a toaster. This invention may contribute to more efficient and even cooking of hot dogs. Additionally, it could eliminate waiting for water to boil or cooking oil to heat.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SDB-1358, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

