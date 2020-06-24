InventHelp Inventor Develops Toilet Paper Holder for Portable Commodes (HTM-8873)

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to keep toilet paper handy while using a portable or bedside commode," said an inventor, from Monticello, Fla., "so I invented the TISSUE HOLDER FOR A BEDSIDE COMMODE."

The invention ensures that a roll of toilet paper is easily accessible when using a portable commode. In doing so, it eliminates the need to store toilet paper on the floor or other location. As a result, it increases convenience and sanitation and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a lightweight and practical design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households, hospitals and nursing homes. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides added convenience for patients or other individuals using portable commodes."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HTM-8873, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

