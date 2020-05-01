InventHelp Inventor Develops Toilet Seat Control System (LGI-2828)

PITTSBURGH, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While there's probably a valid concern about having to touch toilet seats in public restrooms, that same hesitation is not uncommon in private bathrooms as well. Fortunately, an inventor from Sands Point has found a way to solve that problem.

He developed TOILET SEAT CONCEPT, patent pending, to provide an easy way to raise and lower a toilet seat without having to touch it. As such, it increases the likeliness that the seat will be kept clean and dry. At the same time, it reduces the chances of spreading germs and disease for maintenance of more sanitary conditions in the bathroom. It is also durable, practical and easy to install and use. Users will appreciate its Convenience, effectiveness and affordable price as well. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "From my own observation, it was easy to conclude there had to be a more hygienic way to raise and lower a toilet seat without exposure to the germs that accumulate there," he said.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LGI-2828, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

