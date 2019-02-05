InventHelp Inventor Develops Toilet Seat Lift/Lower Device (PIT-898)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inventors from Shelocta, Pa., have developed the TOILET SEAT LIFT ASSIST, a toilet seat that can be lowered or raised, making it easier for a person to sit on or rise from the toilet. A prototype is available, and a patent is pending.

"We wanted to help ease the strain and discomfort associated with using a toilet, especially for elderly or disabled individuals. This assistive device will offer comfort and stability when it comes to sitting on and rising from the toilet," said the inventors. The TOILET SEAT LIFT ASSIST makes it easier for a person to sit on or rise from the toilet. It automates the lifting and lowering of a toilet seat, which may reduce physical strain and improve comfort. This convenient and easy-to-use device is adaptable for use on most rounded and elongated toilet seats.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-PIT-898, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

