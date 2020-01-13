InventHelp Inventor Develops Tool Box Lift (CBA-3635)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "While working as an industrial mechanic for nearly 22 years I had to continually move my toolbox with many offsets in the floor," said an inventor from Bonneau, South Carolina. "After pulling a muscle lifting my box over an offset, I was inspired with a means to lift the toolbox."

He developed the BUMP JUMP SYSTEM to provide leverage to eliminate fatigue while reducing the likelihood of injures. This invention would feature a compact design and provide efficiency in its operation. Additionally, it would be convenient and easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CBA-3635, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

