InventHelp Inventor Develops Tool for Cleaning the Interior of a Windshield (STU-2314)

PITTSBURGH, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a better way to clean the interior of my windshield," said an inventor from Syracuse, Utah. "I came up with this idea so that drivers everywhere would have a convenient tool to get the job done quickly and easily."

He developed the WWD to provide a quick and easy way to clean the inner windshield of a motor vehicle. The tool keeps the interior of the windshield free of dirt, dust, debris and grime, which affords the driver a better view of the roadway ahead. The unit features an adjustable design to access hard-to-reach areas. It also saves time and effort. In addition, the tool is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-STU-2314, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

