InventHelp Inventor Develops Tool for Hunters who Field Dress their Kills (PIT-1016)

PITTSBURGH, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved way for hunters to separate the esophagus from an animal's heart and lungs while in the field," said an inventor, from Diamond, Ohio, "so I invented THE SAFETY FIELD DRESSING ASSISTANT."

The invention provides an easier way for a hunter to cut the esophagus of a large game animal. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional tools and methods. As a result, it saves time and effort and it enables the heart and lungs to be easily removed. The invention features a simple design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for hunters. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enhances safety and it could help to reduce messes when field dressing large kills."

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-PIT-1016, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

