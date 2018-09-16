InventHelp Inventor Develops Tool for Working on Cooling Towers (HUN-601)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a better tool to complete my tasks while working on a cooling tower," said an inventor from Houston, Texas. "We are not able to use electrical cutting implements in the tower due to the fire hazards they create. This inspired me to come up with a non-electrical tool."

He created a prototype for the DRIFT PIN to efficiently line up holes in the structure like a spud wrench. The tool also provides added leverage and helps twist stainless-steel bolts in half. The device makes the job easier when working at heights of 20 to 60 feet in the air. The non-electrical design prevents fires in the tower. Furthermore, the device is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Houston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HUN-601, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

