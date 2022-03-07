InventHelp Inventor Develops Tool Organizer for Pickup Trucks (OTW-1138)

PITTSBURGH, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a quick and easy way to access tools and supplies in my pickup truck," said an inventor, from Oxford, N.Y., "so I invented the PICKUP TRUCK ORGANIZER. My design also protects tools against weather damage and theft."

The invention provides an improved way to store work tools and supplies in a pickup truck. In doing so, it prevents tools from being scattered around a pickup truck bed. As a result, it increases organization and efficiency and it provides added protection. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors and trade workers with pickup trucks. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Ottawa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OTW-1138, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

