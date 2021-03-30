InventHelp Inventor Develops Tool to Troubleshoot ABS Issues (BTM-2832)

PITTSBURGH, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a mechanic and I thought there could be a better way to do daily electrical troubleshooting on buses," said an inventor, from Windsor Mill, Md., "so I invented the ABS DIAGNOSTIC TOOL. My design saves time and it simplifies the process by pinpointing issues."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to troubleshoot the anti-lock braking systems on transit buses. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using conventional methods to troubleshoot ABS issues. As a result, it increases efficiency and safety. The invention features a compact and user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for transit bus mechanics. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BTM-2832, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

